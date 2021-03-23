Dr. Robin Buchholz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buchholz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robin Buchholz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robin Buchholz, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.
Locations
Mount Sinai Doctors Ansonia Primary Care2109 Broadway Frnt 2, New York, NY 10023 Directions (212) 523-6003
Saint Lukes Roosevelt Hospital Lab1000 10th Ave, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 523-6500Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Kind, thorough, compassionate. Excellent doctor.
About Dr. Robin Buchholz, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235120171
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Dermatology
