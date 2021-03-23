Overview

Dr. Robin Buchholz, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Buchholz works at Mount Sinai Doctors Ansonia Primary Care in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Dermatitis and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.