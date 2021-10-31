Overview

Dr. Robin Casey, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with University of North Carolina Hospital.



Dr. Casey works at North Raleigh Mental Health and Wellness, Raleigh, NC in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Chapel Hill, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.