Dr. Robin Casey, MD
Overview
Dr. Robin Casey, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with University of North Carolina Hospital.
Locations
North Raleigh Mental Health and Wellness, Raleigh, NC920 Paverstone Dr Ste D, Raleigh, NC 27615 Directions (919) 896-6998Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pm
Chatham North Psychiatry, Chapel Hill, NC117 Hidden Valley Dr, Chapel Hill, NC 27516 Directions (844) 345-2256Monday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday10:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University of North Carolina Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Casey is empathetic, she listens well, and has been super responsive to my questions - she provides a lot of education and I feel involved in my medical decisions. Highly recommend
About Dr. Robin Casey, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1780903401
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
- North Carolina State University
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Casey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Casey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Casey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casey.
