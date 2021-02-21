Dr. Robin Ciocca, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ciocca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robin Ciocca, DO
Overview of Dr. Robin Ciocca, DO
Dr. Robin Ciocca, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center.
Dr. Ciocca's Office Locations
Main Line Surgeons Ltd.100 E Lancaster Ave Ste 275, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (610) 645-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Lankenau Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I’d seen Dr. Ciocca for minor procedures for 10 years; she always told me she would never sugarcoat anything. She is a straight shooter, truly cares about her patients & their well being & so relatable. Recently, I was diagnosed with breast cancer. Dr. Ciocca has consistently kept me calm, took extra time to talk options through & answered my many questions. Her expertise & confidence is beyond valuable to her patients. I can’t be more thankful to have her on my care team!
About Dr. Robin Ciocca, DO
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1881809069
Education & Certifications
- Lankenau Hospital
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Ciocca has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ciocca accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ciocca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ciocca has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ciocca on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ciocca. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ciocca.
