Dr. Robin Curry, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robin Curry, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.
Norton Neuroscience Institute - Sports Neurology Center4123 Dutchmans Ln Ste 401, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 559-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr Curry and her staff have been great. Dr Curry would listen, and caring. Instructions are clear, I've never felt rushed. I highly recommend her.
- Sports Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Dr. Curry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Curry accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Curry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Curry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curry.
