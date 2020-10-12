Overview of Dr. Robin Dacosta, MD

Dr. Robin Dacosta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital, Mather Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.



Dr. Dacosta works at Island Medical Care, PC in Port Jefferson Station, NY with other offices in Ronkonkoma, NY and Lake Ronkonkoma, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.