Overview of Dr. Robin Dharia, MD

Dr. Robin Dharia, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Dharia works at Stroke Center in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.