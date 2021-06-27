Dr. Robin Dharia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dharia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robin Dharia, MD
Dr. Robin Dharia, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Stroke Center909 Walnut St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Dharia is compassionate and explains issues very clearly.
- Neurology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1831416064
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Dr. Dharia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dharia accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dharia has seen patients for Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dharia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
134 patients have reviewed Dr. Dharia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dharia.
