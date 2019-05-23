See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Tifton, GA
Dr. Robin Dillard, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (2)
Overview of Dr. Robin Dillard, MD

Dr. Robin Dillard, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tifton, GA. They graduated from Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Dillard works at TIFTON PATHOLOGIC SVC in Tifton, GA with other offices in Danville, VA and Nags Head, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Dillard's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tift Regional Medical Center
    901 18th St E, Tifton, GA 31794 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (229) 391-3500
  2. 2
    Magnolia Ob Gyn
    159 Executive Dr Ste E, Danville, VA 24541 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 791-2629
  3. 3
    The Outer Banks Hospital
    4800 S Croatan Hwy, Nags Head, NC 27959 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 449-5700
  4. 4
    Howard Center for Womens Health
    1948 OLD OCILLA RD, Tifton, GA 31794 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (229) 391-3500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 23, 2019
    Have been going to her for years... excellent doctor and she is usually correct with her possible pre-diagnoses or what she thinks it may be every time just by listening to your symptoms and doing an exam. She's talks to you like a friend. Wouldn't trade her for any other ob/gyn doctor in Danville VA
    May 23, 2019
    About Dr. Robin Dillard, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • 1871740324
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dillard has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dillard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dillard has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dillard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dillard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dillard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dillard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dillard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

