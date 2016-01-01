Dr. Robin Doyle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doyle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robin Doyle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robin Doyle, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Doyle works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Capital District Pediatric Cardiology Associates PC319 S Manning Blvd Ste 203, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 489-3292
-
2
Albany Medical Center Hospital43 New Scotland Ave, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 489-3292
-
3
Glens Falls Hospital100 Park St, Glens Falls, NY 12801 Directions (518) 926-1000
- 4 1 Foxcare Dr Ste 301, Oneonta, NY 13820 Directions (607) 433-6491
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Doyle?
About Dr. Robin Doyle, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1508948621
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN
- Pediatric Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doyle accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doyle works at
Dr. Doyle has seen patients for Congenital Heart Disease, Septal Defect and Heart Murmur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doyle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Doyle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doyle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doyle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doyle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.