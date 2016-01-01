Overview

Dr. Robin Doyle, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Doyle works at Capital District Ped CD Assocs in Albany, NY with other offices in Glens Falls, NY and Oneonta, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Disease, Septal Defect and Heart Murmur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.