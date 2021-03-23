Dr. Robin Ginsburg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ginsburg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robin Ginsburg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robin Ginsburg, MD
Dr. Robin Ginsburg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital Center and Mount Sinai Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Neovascularization, Diabetic Retinopathy and Chorioretinal Scars along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ginsburg's Office Locations
- 1 234 E 85th St Fl 8, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 731-3355
-
2
New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai - East 102nd Street17 E 102nd St Fl 8, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-0939
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This is going back years, but I have never forgotten Dr. Ginsberg through the years. She restored my eyesight. I met her while she was at another "doctor's" practice. I had an emergency (bleeding in the eye - scary as heck!). The doctor I was actually supposed to see seemed to not really give a hoot. Dr. Ginsberg reassured me I would be fine and made me feel at ease. After speaking with her I felt confident that things would get better. A few months after that meeting I had surgery performed by Dr. Ginsberg. She restored my vision. I never thought that would happen. I had several more appointments with her afterward, always reassuring. She had a great way of comforting my erratic thoughts. I highly recommend as a physician and a mind-easing therapist.
About Dr. Robin Ginsburg, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1215991674
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
