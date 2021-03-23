Overview of Dr. Robin Ginsburg, MD

Dr. Robin Ginsburg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital Center and Mount Sinai Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Neovascularization, Diabetic Retinopathy and Chorioretinal Scars along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.