Dr. Robin Goland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robin Goland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robin Goland, MD
Dr. Robin Goland, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Columbia P&amp;S-Presby Hosp
Dr. Goland works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Goland's Office Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Russ Berrie Medical Science Pavilion1150 St. Nicholas Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goland?
About Dr. Robin Goland, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1174549760
Education & Certifications
- Columbia P&amp;amp;S-Presby Hosp
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goland has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goland accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goland works at
Dr. Goland speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Goland. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.