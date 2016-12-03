Dr. Robin Gossum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gossum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robin Gossum, MD
Overview of Dr. Robin Gossum, MD
Dr. Robin Gossum, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Washington University and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Gossum works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gossum's Office Locations
-
1
Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center455 Saint Michaels Dr, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 984-2600MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gossum?
some maybe fifteen years ago i found guy an impressive person on first meeting, I was just a customer. after that, he as a medical provider about eleven or twelve years ago, saved my wrist when it was broken. always been grateful in regard to him since then.
About Dr. Robin Gossum, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1417904590
Education & Certifications
- Washington University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gossum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gossum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gossum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gossum works at
Dr. Gossum has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gossum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gossum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gossum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gossum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gossum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.