Overview of Dr. Robin Gossum, MD

Dr. Robin Gossum, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Washington University and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Gossum works at CHRISTUS ST VINCENT REGIONAL MEDIC in Santa Fe, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.