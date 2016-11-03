Overview of Dr. Robin Grendahl, MD

Dr. Robin Grendahl, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.



Dr. Grendahl works at Alaska Children's Eye and Strabismus in Anchorage, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.