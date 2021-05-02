See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Monsey, NY
Dr. Robin Hilsenrath, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4.3 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robin Hilsenrath, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Monsey, NY. They completed their residency with BAYLOR COLL OF MED|Stanford Hosp

Dr. Hilsenrath works at Community Medical & Dental Care, Inc. - Dental in Monsey, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Community Medical & Dental Care, Inc. - Dental
    40 Robert Pitt Dr, Monsey, NY 10952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 307-5833
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fallopian Tube Disorders
Infertility Evaluation
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Infertility Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 02, 2021
    I love her sooo much. She's extremely professional, easy to talk to, and has a very positive and calm energy.
    Natrika Fears — May 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robin Hilsenrath, MD
    About Dr. Robin Hilsenrath, MD

    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    • English, Hebrew and Yiddish
    • 1659367118
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • BAYLOR COLL OF MED|Stanford Hosp
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robin Hilsenrath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hilsenrath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hilsenrath has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hilsenrath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hilsenrath works at Community Medical & Dental Care, Inc. - Dental in Monsey, NY. View the full address on Dr. Hilsenrath’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hilsenrath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hilsenrath.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hilsenrath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hilsenrath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

