Dr. Robin Horn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robin Horn, MD
Overview
Dr. Robin Horn, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois At Chicago / School of Public Health and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Horn works at
Locations
-
1
Newark Health Care Center Sports Medicine200 Hygeia Dr Ste 1360, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 623-1929
-
2
Christiana Care Cardiology Consultants3105 Limestone Rd Ste 200, Wilmington, DE 19808 Directions (302) 623-1929
-
3
Christiana Care Cardiolgy Cnslt252 Chapman Rd Ste 150, Newark, DE 19702 Directions (302) 366-1929
-
4
ChristianaCare Cardiology Consultants3521 Silverside Rd Ste 1C, Wilmington, DE 19810 Directions (302) 623-1929
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Horn?
She has been my Cardiologist for 9 years and I've had great experiences on all fronts. Easy to work with, results oriented, clear communicator. A great doctor and a great person.
About Dr. Robin Horn, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1609842608
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois At Chicago / School of Public Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Horn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horn works at
Dr. Horn has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Pulmonary Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Horn speaks Italian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Horn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.