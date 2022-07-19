Overview

Dr. Robin Horn, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois At Chicago / School of Public Health and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Horn works at Newark Health Care Center Sports Medicine in Newark, DE with other offices in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Pulmonary Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.