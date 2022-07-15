Dr. Robin Houpe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Houpe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robin Houpe, MD
Overview of Dr. Robin Houpe, MD
Dr. Robin Houpe, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center and Mckay Dee Hospital.
Dr. Houpe works at
Dr. Houpe's Office Locations
Circle of Life Women's Center1525 E 6000 S, Ogden, UT 84405 Directions (435) 254-5990
Hospital Affiliations
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Mckay Dee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr houpe is amazing she is alot better than the last Dr I had and her staff and office is very welcoming as well.. she listens to my questions and is very upfront about things as well as very patient when I try to explain things to her the best way I can..
About Dr. Robin Houpe, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner
- SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Houpe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Houpe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Houpe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Houpe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Houpe.
