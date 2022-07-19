See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Robin Kalish, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
4.2 (35)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robin Kalish, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center|Ny Presbytarian Hosp Weill Cornell U

Dr. Kalish works at Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130) in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like C-Section, Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum and Breech Position along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130)
    525 East 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
C-Section Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Advanced Maternal Age Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Disease in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Complicated Monochromic Twins Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fetal Disorders Chevron Icon
Genetic Fetal Risks Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 19, 2022
    Great doctor, very happy
    Irina Vasileva — Jul 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robin Kalish, MD
    About Dr. Robin Kalish, MD

    Specialties
    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811943566
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center|Ny Presbytarian Hosp Weill Cornell U
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Winthrop U Hosp|Winthrop University Hospital
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robin Kalish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kalish has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kalish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kalish works at Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130) in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kalish’s profile.

    Dr. Kalish has seen patients for C-Section, Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum and Breech Position, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalish. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalish.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

