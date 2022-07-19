Overview

Dr. Robin Kalish, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center|Ny Presbytarian Hosp Weill Cornell U



Dr. Kalish works at Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130) in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like C-Section, Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum and Breech Position along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.