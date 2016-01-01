Dr. Robin Katz, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robin Katz, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robin Katz, DPM
Dr. Robin Katz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL.
Dr. Katz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Katz's Office Locations
-
1
Katz Medical Associates P A6600 34Th Ave N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33710 Directions (727) 343-2244
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Katz?
About Dr. Robin Katz, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1053373241
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katz works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.