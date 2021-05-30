Dr. Robin Kindred, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kindred is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robin Kindred, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robin Kindred, MD
Dr. Robin Kindred, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.
Dr. Kindred's Office Locations
Methodist Mansfield Health Care Associates2800 E Broad St Ste 212, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (817) 225-0790Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely love Dr. Kindred. She’s very caring and upfront. Couldn’t ask for a better OB??
About Dr. Robin Kindred, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205126109
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kindred has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kindred accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kindred has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kindred speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kindred. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kindred.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kindred, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kindred appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.