Dr. Robin Kindred, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.6 (13)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robin Kindred, MD

Dr. Robin Kindred, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.

Dr. Kindred works at Methodist Mansfield Health Care Associates in Mansfield, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kindred's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Methodist Mansfield Health Care Associates
    2800 E Broad St Ste 212, Mansfield, TX 76063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 225-0790
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Methodist Mansfield Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Lichen Sclerosis Et Atrophicus Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Dryness Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 30, 2021
    I absolutely love Dr. Kindred. She’s very caring and upfront. Couldn’t ask for a better OB??
    Jessica T — May 30, 2021
    About Dr. Robin Kindred, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1205126109
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robin Kindred, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kindred is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kindred has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kindred has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kindred works at Methodist Mansfield Health Care Associates in Mansfield, TX. View the full address on Dr. Kindred’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kindred. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kindred.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kindred, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kindred appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.