Dr. Robin Koeleveld, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (45)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robin Koeleveld, MD

Dr. Robin Koeleveld, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.

Dr. Koeleveld works at REX Neurosurgery and Spine Specialists (Raleigh) in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Koeleveld's Office Locations

  1. 1
    REX Neurosurgery and Spine Specialists (Raleigh)
    4207 Lake Boone Trl, Raleigh, NC 27607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 784-1410

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rex Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robin Koeleveld, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932174372
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New England Med Ctr Hosps, Neurological Surgery New England Med Ctr Hosps, General Surgery
    Internship
    • Tufts New England Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robin Koeleveld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koeleveld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Koeleveld has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Koeleveld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Koeleveld works at REX Neurosurgery and Spine Specialists (Raleigh) in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Dr. Koeleveld’s profile.

    Dr. Koeleveld has seen patients for Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koeleveld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Koeleveld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koeleveld.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koeleveld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koeleveld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

