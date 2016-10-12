See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Robin Kundra, MD

Internal Medicine
4.1 (24)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Robin Kundra, MD

Dr. Robin Kundra, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They completed their residency with Washington U/b Jh/slch Conc

Dr. Kundra works at MDVIP - Saint Louis, MIssouri in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kundra's Office Locations

    MDVIP - Saint Louis, MIssouri
    555 N New Ballas Rd Ste 110, Saint Louis, MO 63141 (314) 701-7174

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Robin Kundra, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1982620100
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Washington U/b Jh/slch Conc
    Residency

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Barnes Jewish Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robin Kundra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kundra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kundra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kundra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kundra works at MDVIP - Saint Louis, MIssouri in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Kundra’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kundra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kundra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kundra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kundra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

