Dr. Robin Larabee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larabee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robin Larabee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robin Larabee, MD is a Pediatric Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.
Dr. Larabee works at
Locations
-
1
Sapphire Pediatrics4500 E 9th Ave Ste 300, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (720) 821-3947
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Larabee?
Dr. Larabee has been great pediatrician during my sons' life who will be 5 years old soon. I've been helped by all the staff since his birth when they gave me breast feeding training and throughout the years for regular check ups or for colds. They never make me feel like any question about my child isn't important!
About Dr. Robin Larabee, MD
- Pediatric Medicine
- English
- 1700847209
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Larabee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larabee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larabee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larabee works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Larabee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larabee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larabee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larabee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.