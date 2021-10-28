Dr. Robin Lenz, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lenz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robin Lenz, DPM
Overview
Dr. Robin Lenz, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.
Dr. Lenz works at
Locations
-
1
Ocean Cty Foot/Ankle Sgcl Assoc54 Bey Lea Rd Ste 1, Toms River, NJ 08753 Directions (732) 505-4500Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Ocean County Foot & Ankle Surgical Associates, P.C1178 Route 37 W, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 505-4500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Whiting61 Lacey Rd, Whiting, NJ 08759 Directions (732) 505-4500Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Ocean County Foot & Ankle Surgical Associates, P.C.6 Earlin Ave Ste 240, Browns Mills, NJ 08015 Directions (609) 303-4560Wednesday12:30pm - 6:00pm
-
5
Forked River638 LACEY RD, Forked River, NJ 08731 Directions (609) 693-3202Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lenz?
Excellent wound care doctor. I also had 2 surgeries to amputate two toes by doctor Lenz. Dr. Lenz is also an excellent surgeon and very charismatic. I highly recommend Dr. Lenz.
About Dr. Robin Lenz, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1558706218
Education & Certifications
- Jessie Brown VA Medical Center
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- Pennsylvania State University
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lenz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lenz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lenz works at
Dr. Lenz has seen patients for Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), Stress Fracture of Foot, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lenz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lenz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lenz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lenz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lenz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.