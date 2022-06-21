Dr. Levin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robin Levin, MD
Overview
Dr. Robin Levin, MD is a Dermatologist in Hammonton, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Virtua Marlton Hospital.
Dr. Levin works at
Locations
South Jersey Skin Care and Laser856 S White Horse Pike Ste 6, Hammonton, NJ 08037 Directions (856) 810-9888
South Jersey Skin Care & Laser Center101 Gaither Dr, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Directions (856) 810-9888
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Marlton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She is very personable. When she walks into the room she lights it up with her kind voice and pleasant smile. I feel so comfortable with her that I could talk her ears off, but then I have to remind myself that she has other patients to attend to.??
About Dr. Robin Levin, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1659327211
Education & Certifications
- Cooper Hospital UMDNJ Rw Johnson Med School
- Cooper Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
