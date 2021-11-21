See All Dermatologists in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Robin Lewallen, MD

Dermatology
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Robin Lewallen, MD is a Dermatologist in Newport Beach, CA. 

Dr. Lewallen works at Newport Beach Dermatology and Plastic Surgery in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Athlete's Foot, Dermatitis and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Newport Beach Dermatology and Plastic Surgery
    1441 Avocado Ave Ste 702, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 706-0681

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Athlete's Foot
Dermatitis
Ringworm
Athlete's Foot
Dermatitis
Ringworm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Robin Lewallen, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1649533803
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robin Lewallen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewallen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lewallen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lewallen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lewallen works at Newport Beach Dermatology and Plastic Surgery in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lewallen’s profile.

    Dr. Lewallen has seen patients for Athlete's Foot, Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewallen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewallen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewallen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewallen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewallen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.