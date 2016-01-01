Overview

Dr. Robin Ligler, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.



Dr. Ligler works at Vanderbilt Center for Human Nutrition in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.