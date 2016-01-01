Dr. Robin Ligler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ligler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robin Ligler, MD
Overview
Dr. Robin Ligler, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Dr. Ligler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Vanderbilt Center for Human Nutrition719 Thompson Ln Ste 20500, Nashville, TN 37204 Directions (615) 322-0128
-
2
Vanderbilt University Medical Center1301 Medical Center Dr, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 322-0128
-
3
Vanderbilt University Medical Center1211 MEDICAL CENTER DR, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 936-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ligler?
About Dr. Robin Ligler, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1891011896
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ligler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ligler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ligler works at
Dr. Ligler has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ligler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ligler has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ligler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ligler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ligler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.