Dr. Robin Lindsay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robin Lindsay, MD
Dr. Robin Lindsay, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boston, MA. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus.
Dr. Lindsay works at
Dr. Lindsay's Office Locations
Massachusetts Eye and Ear243 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 573-3778
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lindsay exceeded our expectations on the rhinoplasty my daughter had. My daughter broke her nose at a very young age and had to wait until she reached maturity to have surgery, only to have injured it within a year of the surgery requiring a redo, that is when we met Dr. Lindsey. Now, my daughters nose is perfection in how it looks and in how my daughter feels. I would recommend Dr. Lindsey to anyone seeking a rhinoplasty. We are very grateful for her skill and expertise.
About Dr. Robin Lindsay, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1225002488
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lindsay has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lindsay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lindsay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lindsay has seen patients for Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty), Rhinoseptoplasty and Facial Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lindsay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Lindsay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lindsay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lindsay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lindsay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.