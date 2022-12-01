See All Rheumatologists in New York, NY
Dr. Robin Lipschitz, MD

Rheumatology
3.8 (46)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robin Lipschitz, MD

Dr. Robin Lipschitz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Cape Town and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.

Dr. Lipschitz works at Robin Lipschitz MD in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lipschitz's Office Locations

    Upper Manhattan Medical
    160 E 72nd St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 772-7686
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Osteoarthritis
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Connective Tissue Disorders Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Familial Mediterranean Fever Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Healthfirst

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Dec 01, 2022
    Dr. Lipschitz is an exceptional professional who is thorough, who listens, and answers questions in detail. His staff is courteous and kind. As long time patients my husband and I highly recommend him.
    MS & RS — Dec 01, 2022
    About Dr. Robin Lipschitz, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Afrikaans and Hebrew
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891894655
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • SUNY Stonybrook Hosp
    Residency
    • Albert Einstein Medical Center
    Internship
    • Groote Schuur Hospital
    Medical Education
    • U Cape Town
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robin Lipschitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lipschitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lipschitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lipschitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lipschitz works at Robin Lipschitz MD in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lipschitz’s profile.

    Dr. Lipschitz has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lipschitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipschitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipschitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lipschitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lipschitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

