Offers telehealth
Dr. Robin Lipschitz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Cape Town and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Upper Manhattan Medical160 E 72nd St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 772-7686Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
Dr. Lipschitz is an exceptional professional who is thorough, who listens, and answers questions in detail. His staff is courteous and kind. As long time patients my husband and I highly recommend him.
- Rheumatology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Afrikaans and Hebrew
- SUNY Stonybrook Hosp
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Groote Schuur Hospital
- U Cape Town
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Lipschitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lipschitz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lipschitz has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lipschitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lipschitz speaks Afrikaans and Hebrew.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipschitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipschitz.
