Overview of Dr. Robin Lucas, MD

Dr. Robin Lucas, MD is a Pulmonologist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Lucas works at Chest Intensive Care Medicine in Somerset, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Emphysema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.