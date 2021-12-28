Dr. Robin Matuk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matuk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robin Matuk, MD
Overview
Dr. Robin Matuk, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, Kern Valley Healthcare District and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.
Locations
Kern Gastroenterology Medical Group5959 Truxtun Ave Ste 200, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Directions (661) 324-1203
Mercy Hospital2215 Truxtun Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 632-5000
Bakersfield Memorial Hospital420 34th St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 327-1792MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Truxtun Surgery Center Inc4260 Truxtun Ave Ste 120, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Directions (661) 327-3636
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
- Kern Valley Healthcare District
- Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Matuk is an excellent choice for a Dr. He and his staff is very professional and knowledgable. I would recommend him to my family and friends
About Dr. Robin Matuk, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
Dr. Matuk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matuk accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matuk has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matuk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Matuk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matuk.
