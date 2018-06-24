Dr. Robin Midian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Midian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robin Midian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robin Midian, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital and West Penn Hospital.
Dr. Midian works at
Locations
-
1
Allegheny Center for Digestive Health1307 Federal St Ste 301, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 359-8900
-
2
Allegheny Imaging of Mccandless LLC9335 McKnight Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (412) 359-8900
-
3
Pittsburgh Cardiac Electrophysiology Associates PC2566 Haymaker Rd, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 359-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
- West Penn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Midian?
Dr. Midian could not have been nicer, as she guided me through the process which resulted in me being cured of a potentially life-threatening disease. For decades I had thought that this disease would someday take my life. Dr. Midian saved my life. She made me feel as though I was her only patient. She patiently answered all of my questions, and was available to me throughout the 5 month process. I cannot say enough good things about Dr. Midian and her excellent staff. I owe them my life.
About Dr. Robin Midian, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1992899165
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Midian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Midian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Midian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Midian works at
Dr. Midian has seen patients for Liver Damage from Alcohol, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Midian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Midian. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Midian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Midian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Midian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.