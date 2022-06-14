Dr. Robin Pastore II, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pastore II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robin Pastore II, DPM
Overview of Dr. Robin Pastore II, DPM
Dr. Robin Pastore II, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Winfield, IL. They graduated from Ohio College Of Podiatric Med and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.
Dr. Pastore II's Office Locations
Central Dupage Foot/Ankle Assoc1N141 County Farm Rd Ste 100, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 510-0098
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Pastore has been a Godsend to my husband. We’ve been seeing him for close to a year now and we’ve couldn’t have chosen a better doctor. He listens, he’s patient, and he showed me exactly how to care for my husbands wounds. Would recommend to everyone.
About Dr. Robin Pastore II, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1114953791
Education & Certifications
- Millcreek Community Hospital
- Millcreek Community Hospital
- Ohio College Of Podiatric Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pastore II has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pastore II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pastore II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Pastore II has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Achilles Tendinitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pastore II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Pastore II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pastore II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pastore II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pastore II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.