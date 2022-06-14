See All Podiatrists in Winfield, IL
Super Profile

Dr. Robin Pastore II, DPM

Podiatry
4.6 (30)
Map Pin Small Winfield, IL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Robin Pastore II, DPM

Dr. Robin Pastore II, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Winfield, IL. They graduated from Ohio College Of Podiatric Med and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.

Dr. Pastore II works at Central Dupage Foot/Ankle Assoc in Winfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Achilles Tendinitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pastore II's Office Locations

    Central Dupage Foot/Ankle Assoc
    1N141 County Farm Rd Ste 100, Winfield, IL 60190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 510-0098

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 14, 2022
    Pastore has been a Godsend to my husband. We’ve been seeing him for close to a year now and we’ve couldn’t have chosen a better doctor. He listens, he’s patient, and he showed me exactly how to care for my husbands wounds. Would recommend to everyone.
    Tina Jones-Gonzalez — Jun 14, 2022
    About Dr. Robin Pastore II, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114953791
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Millcreek Community Hospital
    Internship
    • Millcreek Community Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Ohio College Of Podiatric Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robin Pastore II, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pastore II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pastore II has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pastore II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pastore II works at Central Dupage Foot/Ankle Assoc in Winfield, IL. View the full address on Dr. Pastore II’s profile.

    Dr. Pastore II has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Achilles Tendinitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pastore II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Pastore II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pastore II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pastore II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pastore II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

