Dr. Robin Punsalan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robin Punsalan, MD
Dr. Robin Punsalan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in St Charles, IL. They graduated from Rush University Medical College.
Dr. Punsalan's Office Locations
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group2900 Foxfield Rd, St Charles, IL 60174 Directions (630) 797-4255
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group472 Briargate Dr Ste 107, South Elgin, IL 60177 Directions (630) 315-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robin Punsalan, MD
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Rush University Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Punsalan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Punsalan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Punsalan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Punsalan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Punsalan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Punsalan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.