Dr. Robin Rahm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robin Rahm, MD
Overview of Dr. Robin Rahm, MD
Dr. Robin Rahm, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Rahm works at
Dr. Rahm's Office Locations
-
1
Robin Rahm MD PA4106 W Lake Mary Blvd Ste 213, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 829-2098
-
2
South Seminole Hospital Laboratory555 W State Road 434, Longwood, FL 32750 Directions (321) 842-5760
-
3
Oncology Pharmacy-lake Mary210 Rinehart Rd, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (321) 842-1550
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rahm?
I usually don’t write reviews, just read them,but I know the anxiety a woman has when dealing with breast issues and the desperation to find a Dr that understands that. I had breast cancer and mastectomy done by Dr. Rahm in 2005. She was wonderful, reassuring and patient to answer any concerns. She is one of the finest Drs I have ever had and you can be confident you are in the best hands with her!
About Dr. Robin Rahm, MD
- General Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1003867862
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rahm has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rahm accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rahm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rahm works at
Dr. Rahm has seen patients for Excision of Breast Tumor, Mastectomy and Lumpectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rahm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahm. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rahm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rahm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.