Dr. Robin Raub, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Noblesville, IN.
Robin I Raub DDS19405 Little Chicago Rd, Noblesville, IN 46062 Directions (317) 586-4827
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
UnitedHealthCare
I love Dr. Raub. He's no-nonsense (not trying to upsell unnecessary products and services) and affordable. His assistants are awesome at making you feel comfortable. His office is immaculately clean, and runs efficiently. I pass about 2 dozen dentists to drive to Dr. Raub, and feel no regrets whatsoever.
- Dentistry
- English
Dr. Raub has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raub accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Raub. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raub.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.