Overview of Dr. Robin Ray, MD

Dr. Robin Ray, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Ray works at Georgia Eye Institute in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.