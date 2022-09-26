Dr. Robin Ridinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ridinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robin Ridinger, MD
Dr. Robin Ridinger, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Leesburg, VA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 19465 Deerfield Ave Ste 106, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (703) 901-4792
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
I have Lymes & was poorly “ treated” by another supposed “ expert “ in Lymes. I had a severe reaction to his treatment that required 6 days of hospitalization & I never heard from him again! I found Dr Ridinger & I truly believe I’m on the road to recovery! She is more than thorough, listens to what you say, spends several hours with you as well! Doesn’t take insurance but your health is with it!!! Call her!!
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1912055252
- Grant Medical Center
Dr. Ridinger has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ridinger accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ridinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ridinger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ridinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ridinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ridinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.