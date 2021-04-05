Dr. Robin Rose, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robin Rose, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robin Rose, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wilton, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.
Locations
Wilton Surgery Center LLC195 Danbury Rd, Wilton, CT 06897 Directions (203) 276-8490
- 2 38A Grove St Fl 2, Ridgefield, CT 06877 Directions (203) 900-4416
- 3 38C Grove St, Ridgefield, CT 06877 Directions (203) 900-4416
Hospital Affiliations
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rose is a very thoughtful doctor. She took the time to explain things to me and was very friendly.
About Dr. Robin Rose, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1336287515
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rose has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rose accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rose has seen patients for Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rose on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Rose. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rose.
