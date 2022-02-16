Overview

Dr. Robin Schaffran, MD is a Dermatologist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine.



Dr. Schaffran works at Suzanne L. Berkman MD FAAD in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.