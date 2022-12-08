See All Dermatologists in Great River, NY
Dr. Robin Septon, MD

Dermatology
Overview

Dr. Robin Septon, MD is a Dermatologist in Great River, NY. They completed their residency with University Of Il

Dr. Septon works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Dermatology in Great River, NY with other offices in Bay Shore, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Ringworm and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwell Health Physician Partners Dermatology
    3500 Sunrise Hwy Ste 3B300, Great River, NY 11739 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 666-0500
    Long Island office
    332 E Main St Ste 1, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 666-0500

Hospital Affiliations
  • South Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Ringworm
Warts
Acne
Ringworm
Warts

Acne Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Basosquamous Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Infundibulocystic Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Juvenile Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nodular Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Noduloulcerative Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Phototherapy Chevron Icon
Pigmented Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Gland Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Seborrhoea Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Superficial Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Thinning of Skin Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 08, 2022
    Dr. Septon is absolutely the most professional, detailed, kind and caring dermatologist I’ve seen. I have skin cancer and both Dr. Septon and terry never rush me out of the office. Dr. Septon is my 3rd dermatologist, the care and time she spends with me is unlike any dermatologist I’ve seen. Her concern is incredibly comforting Terry is always professional, kind and profoundly helpful. I’m blessed to have Dr. Septon’s team helping me. I highly recommend Dr. Robin septon.
    Simone — Dec 08, 2022
    About Dr. Robin Septon, MD

    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1942294319
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Il
    Residency
    • Rush Presby St Lukes Med Center
    Internship

    Dr. Robin Septon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Septon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Septon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Septon has seen patients for Acne, Ringworm and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Septon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Septon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Septon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Septon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Septon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

