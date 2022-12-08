Dr. Robin Septon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Septon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robin Septon, MD
Dr. Robin Septon, MD is a Dermatologist in Great River, NY. They completed their residency with University Of Il
Northwell Health Physician Partners Dermatology3500 Sunrise Hwy Ste 3B300, Great River, NY 11739 (631) 666-0500
Long Island office332 E Main St Ste 1, Bay Shore, NY 11706 (631) 666-0500
Hospital Affiliations
South Shore University Hospital
Aetna
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
Commercial Insurance Company
EmblemHealth
Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
Fidelis Care
First Health
Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Humana
Medicare
MultiPlan
Oxford Health Plans
UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Septon is absolutely the most professional, detailed, kind and caring dermatologist I've seen. I have skin cancer and both Dr. Septon and terry never rush me out of the office. Dr. Septon is my 3rd dermatologist, the care and time she spends with me is unlike any dermatologist I've seen. Her concern is incredibly comforting Terry is always professional, kind and profoundly helpful. I'm blessed to have Dr. Septon's team helping me. I highly recommend Dr. Robin septon.
Dermatology
English, Spanish
1942294319
University Of Il
Rush Presby St Lukes Med Center
