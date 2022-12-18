See All Dermatologists in Lake Worth, FL
Dr. Robin Shecter, DO

Dermatology
3.4 (61)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robin Shecter, DO is a Dermatologist in Lake Worth, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.

Dr. Shecter works at Dermatology Center Of Palm Bch in Lake Worth, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Cellulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Center Of Palm Bch
    5808 S JOG RD, Lake Worth, FL 33467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 968-7546
  2. 2
    Kenneth E. Bresky, D.o., P.A.
    7410 Boynton Beach Blvd Ste A2, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 742-2252

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Cellulitis
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Cellulitis

Treatment frequency



Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (24)
    Dec 18, 2022
    Dr Shecter was a pleasure to meet, efficient and competent. I was taken for an appointment almost immediately and I was listened to. I really appreciated the prompt attention. She has a nice staff, as well. Thank you.
    Penny Michaud — Dec 18, 2022
    About Dr. Robin Shecter, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1003811647
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robin Shecter, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shecter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shecter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shecter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shecter has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Cellulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shecter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Shecter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shecter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shecter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shecter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

