Overview

Dr. Robin Skrine, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and Medical City Fort Worth.



Dr. Skrine works at Houston Methodist Department of Surgery - Breast Surgery in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.