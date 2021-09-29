Overview of Dr. Robin Smith, MD

Dr. Robin Smith, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Huntington Station, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital, NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Smith works at NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group in Huntington Station, NY with other offices in Woodbury, NY and Manhasset, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.