Dr. Robin Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robin Smith, MD
Dr. Robin Smith, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Huntington Station, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital, NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group180 E Pulaski Rd, Huntington Station, NY 11746 Directions (631) 425-2121
Nrad105 Froehlich Farm Blvd, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (516) 222-2022
Nrad1350 NORTHERN BLVD, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 222-2022
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Smith was such a great help to us. Our daughter has Autism and had a very difficult summer with us going from doctor to doctor with little help. Dr. Smith did not rush us at all but talked at length about her condition and helped us with getting tests needed. I really appreciate the time he took with us and her and would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Robin Smith, MD
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English, French
- 1518037647
Education & Certifications
- Schneider Chldns Hosp-Einstein Coll Med
- Schneider Chldns Hosp/LI Jewish Med Ctr
- Hillbrow Hosp
- University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith speaks French.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
