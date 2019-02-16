Overview

Dr. Robin Thomas, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Grosse Pointe Park, MI. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe.



Dr. Thomas works at Grosse Pointe Park Int Mdcn Ctr in Grosse Pointe Park, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.