Dr. Robin Thompson, MD

Dermatology
4.8 (12)
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Robin Thompson, MD is a Dermatologist in Chapel Hill, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Dakota / Main Campus.

Dr. Thompson works at Chapel Hill Dermatology in Chapel Hill, NC with other offices in Durham, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Rosacea, Contact Dermatitis and Impetigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chapel Hill Dermatology
    891 Willow Dr Ste 1, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 942-3106
  2. 2
    4321 Medical Park Dr, Durham, NC 27704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 220-7546

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Rosacea
Contact Dermatitis
Impetigo
Rosacea
Contact Dermatitis
Impetigo

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robin Thompson, MD
    About Dr. Robin Thompson, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942263892
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of North Dakota / Main Campus
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thompson has seen patients for Rosacea, Contact Dermatitis and Impetigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

