Dr. Robin Whatley, MD
Overview of Dr. Robin Whatley, MD
Dr. Robin Whatley, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plainfield, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital and Adventist Hinsdale Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whatley's Office Locations
- 1 15724 S Route 59 Ste 108, Plainfield, IL 60544 Directions (815) 230-2875
Northwestern Medicine Regional Group4201 W Medical Center Dr, McHenry, IL 60050 Directions (815) 344-5000
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group10350 Haligus Rd Ste 120, Huntley, IL 60142 Directions (815) 356-2323
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group10400 Haligus Rd, Huntley, IL 60142 Directions (815) 356-2323
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth La Grange
- Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I’d never choose anyone but Dr. Whatley to deliver my babies. She is the best OB-Gyn I’ve ever been to.
About Dr. Robin Whatley, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University
