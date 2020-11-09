Dr. Robin Green Whipple, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green Whipple is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robin Green Whipple, MD
Dr. Robin Green Whipple, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Washington.
Seattle Office1229 Madison St Ste 1290, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 315-4600
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I was so impressed with Dr Whipple - she was very professional, knowledgeable and very compassionate. I didn't feel rushed at all. She took the time to answer all my questions. Will definitely refer her to my family and friends.
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- University of Washington
- Washington State University
- Dermatology
Dr. Green Whipple has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Green Whipple accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Green Whipple has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Green Whipple works at
Dr. Green Whipple has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Hair Loss and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Green Whipple on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Green Whipple. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green Whipple.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Green Whipple, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Green Whipple appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.