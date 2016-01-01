Dr. Robin Zagone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zagone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robin Zagone, MD
Overview of Dr. Robin Zagone, MD
Dr. Robin Zagone, MD is an Urology Specialist in Eureka, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jerold Phelps Community Hospital, Mad River Community Hospital, Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka and Sutter Coast Hospital.
Dr. Zagone's Office Locations
Urology Associates of the Humboldt Nation Amc2576 Renfrew St, Eureka, CA 95501 Directions (707) 445-3257
Hospital Affiliations
- Jerold Phelps Community Hospital
- Mad River Community Hospital
- Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka
- Sutter Coast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robin Zagone, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1023192960
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zagone has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zagone accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zagone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zagone has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zagone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Zagone. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zagone.
