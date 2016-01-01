Overview of Dr. Robin Zakariaei, MD

Dr. Robin Zakariaei, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.



Dr. Zakariaei works at Tarzana Medical Urgent Care in Encino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.