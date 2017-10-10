Dr. Robina Chowdhery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chowdhery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robina Chowdhery, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Kenosha, WI.
They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chowdhery's Office Locations
- 1 6308 8th Ave Ste 3070, Kenosha, WI 53143 Directions (262) 656-3710
Prairie Ridge Clinic9697 Saint Catherines Dr, Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158 Directions (262) 577-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension All Saints Hospital - Spring Street Campus
- Froedtert Kenosha Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
You won’t find a better Rheumatologist! She has been my Rheumatologist for the last four years. She takes good care of her patients, and will go the extra mile to help working patients remain in the workplace. Very thorough, and explains everything to you. I have been singing her praises since she has been my physician. Very patient and caring. Great Doctor! Her staff is awesome as well. Very helpful, and returns calls.
About Dr. Robina Chowdhery, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
