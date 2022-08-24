See All General Surgeons in Covina, CA
Dr. Robinson Baron, MD

General Surgery
2.8 (16)
Map Pin Small Covina, CA
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robinson Baron, MD

Dr. Robinson Baron, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Covina, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.

Dr. Baron works at Robinson V Baron MD in Covina, CA with other offices in West Covina, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Baron's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Robinson Baron Medical Clinic
    274 W Badillo St, Covina, CA 91723 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 915-3476
  2. 2
    Citrus Valley Medical Center Inc.
    1115 S Sunset Ave, West Covina, CA 91790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 962-4011

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lipomas
Gallbladder Removal
Gallstones
Lipomas
Gallbladder Removal
Gallstones

Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Pyloromyotomy Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Aug 24, 2022
    I recently went through the Queen of the Valley Emergency Room. Once the test and speaking with several specialist was done, I was told I needed to have surgery as soon as possible. Once my pain was controlled the thought of having a major surgery sank in, I began to get nervous. Surgery is a BIG deal and the what ifs began to race through my mind. Right before entering the OR room, I spoke to Dr. Baron who was so comforting he gave me the peace of mind I needed to know I was in good hands and whatever nervousness I had was gone. My surgery went well and so did my recovery. I liked and appreciated that he was up to date with what was going on with me while I was in the hospital and kept in touch with me after my discharge up until my post-op.
    — Aug 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robinson Baron, MD
    About Dr. Robinson Baron, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 53 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1831103878
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

