Dr. Robinson Baron, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Covina, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.



Dr. Baron works at Robinson V Baron MD in Covina, CA with other offices in West Covina, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.